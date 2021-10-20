IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Paris Hilton pushes for legislation to stop abuse at group youth facilities

Paris Hilton joined Democratic lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to push for legislation to stop abuse of children at group youth facilities. Hilton revealed in a documentary last year that her parents sent her to several facilities as a teen. Her story echoes allegations at youth homes that NBC News’ Kate Snow has reported on for years. “I experienced things that no child should ever experience,” Hilton says.Oct. 20, 2021

