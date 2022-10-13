IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Parkland gunman spared the death penalty, jury recommends life in prison

Nightly News

Parkland gunman spared the death penalty, jury recommends life in prison

The Parkland gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School avoided the death penalty after the jury recommended life in prison without parole. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on the reactions from the victims’ families.Oct. 13, 2022

    Parkland gunman spared the death penalty, jury recommends life in prison

