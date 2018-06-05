Feedback
Parkland school resource officer speaks out, giving his side of the story

 

In a Today Show exclusive, Scot Peterson says operators at two different 911 centers caused delays in information, slowing his response.

Parkland school resource officer speaks out, giving his side of the story

Judge criticized in Brock Turner sex assault case faces recall vote

Target fires employee after black customer says she was racially profiled

Trump cancels Eagles' Super Bowl ceremony, citing anthem dispute

Prosecutors ask judge to revoke Paul Manafort's bail in Mueller investigation

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
Volcano of Fire's violent eruption coats landscape in ash, lava

At least 69 killed after Guatemala volcano eruption

Guatemala's deadly volcano eruption: What is the 'Ring of Fire'?

Supreme leader orders Iran to be ready to increase uranium enrichment

Monsanto to drop name after sale to Bayer

Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Many women with early breast cancer may not need chemo, study finds

