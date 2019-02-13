Nightly News

Parkland survivors prepare to mark one year since deadly mass shooting

02:22

On the eve of the one year anniversary, Kate Snow sits down with three student survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.Feb. 13, 2019

