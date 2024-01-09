IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

04:21

The NTSB recovered the missing 63-pound door plug that blew out of the side of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane. Investigators are looking into how and why the plane suffered a decompression explosion at 16,000 feet. NBC News’ Tom Costello spoke with one of the passengers about his terrifying experience.Jan. 9, 2024

