Passenger dies, dozens injured on plane hit by severe turbulence
A 73-year-old British man died when the plane he was on experienced severe turbulence on a flight form London to Singapore. Dozens more were injured. The Singapore Airlines plane was on a flight from London to Singapore and made an emergency landing in Bangkok. Atmospheric researchers say clear-air turbulence is increasing because of climate change. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.May 21, 2024

