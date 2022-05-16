Passenger speaks out after landing plane with no flying experience

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Darren Harrison is speaking for the first time about performing an emergency landing with no flying experience. Mid-flight Harrison says the pilot reported not feeling well and knew he had to act quickly. Grabbing the airplane controls, Harrison was able to land successfully.May 16, 2022

