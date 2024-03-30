IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Passengers injured when United Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence
March 30, 202401:44

Nightly News

Passengers injured when United Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence

01:44

Seven passengers were injured when United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv to Newark, New Jersey experienced several minutes of severe turbulence due to a sudden change in wind direction. The flight was diverted to Stewart International Airport, 70 miles north of New York City. NBC News’ George Solis reports.March 30, 2024

