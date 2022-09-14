IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Reality Winner reacts to Trump Mar-a-Lago search: 'It is incredibly ironic’

    00:17

  • Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

    02:28

  • EXCLUSIVE: How human trafficking victims are trapped growing black market marijuana

    02:40

  • Two pilots discover they are sisters after years of crossing paths

    01:56

  • New inflation data shows prices continue to rise

    03:12

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • Ukraine taking back Russian-held territory

    01:56

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas to Trump associates

    01:19

  • Thousands line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for Queen Elizabeth’s farewell

    04:12

  • Abortion a key issue in Michigan election this November

    02:58

  • Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II around the globe

    01:31

  • Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions

    01:29

  • Ukraine reclaims ground from Russia in shocking advance

    01:33

  • Former British colonies have mixed reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

    01:49

  • Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle

    02:11

  • Remembering September 11th

    02:18

  • Will Commonwealth countries pull away from the crown?

    02:24

  • Protesters in Edinburgh heard booing King Charles

    02:09

  • Ukraine quickly seized ground, pushing out Russians from the Kharkiv region

    01:53

  • Thousands line the streets of Scotland as the Queen moves from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh

    02:31

Nightly News

Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change

01:28

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change. In a news release Chouinard said, “We’re making Earth our only shareholder." NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda shares more details.Sept. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Reality Winner reacts to Trump Mar-a-Lago search: 'It is incredibly ironic’

    00:17

  • Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

    02:28

  • EXCLUSIVE: How human trafficking victims are trapped growing black market marijuana

    02:40

  • Two pilots discover they are sisters after years of crossing paths

    01:56

  • New inflation data shows prices continue to rise

    03:12

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All