    Paul Reubens, best known as ‘Pee-wee Herman,’ dies at 70 years old

Nightly News

Paul Reubens, best known as ‘Pee-wee Herman,’ dies at 70 years old

02:15

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as “Pee-wee Herman,” died today at 70 years old after a six-year battle with cancer, according to his team. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin takes a look back at his career.July 31, 2023

    Paul Reubens, best known as ‘Pee-wee Herman,’ dies at 70 years old

