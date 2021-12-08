Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on 80th anniversary of attack
Five World War II veterans gathered at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii 80 years after Japan launched its surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet. They spoke with NBC News’ Kerry Sanders about the events of that day, how the nation came together and more. Dec. 8, 2021
