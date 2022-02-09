When sales surged early in the pandemic, Peloton reached a value of almost $50 billion, but the company has struggled to maintain its momentum. The outgoing CEO introduced a plan to slash costs, including by cutting 2,800 employees.Feb. 9, 2022
Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics
01:25
The reward is worth the risk for snowboarder Shaun White’s fifth Olympics
02:49
Inside Oklahoma’s booming marijuana industry
02:14
Now Playing
Peloton announces major cuts and new leadership
01:31
UP NEXT
Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse cases
01:30
Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with Putin