Nightly News

Peloton announces major cuts and new leadership

01:31

When sales surged early in the pandemic, Peloton reached a value of almost $50 billion, but the company has struggled to maintain its momentum. The outgoing CEO introduced a plan to slash costs, including by cutting 2,800 employees.Feb. 9, 2022

