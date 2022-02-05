IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Pence breaks with Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’01:31
UP NEXT
Russia receives strong support from China in Ukraine standoff01:17
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine01:15
Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage01:27
Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue01:45
Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics02:55
Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.02:21
Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime02:33
8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation01:34
Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’03:46
Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff01:30
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks on discrimination lawsuit against NFL01:59
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague01:57
Biden deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict fears01:46
Major winter storm hits millions01:50
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats01:25
Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff01:28
Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble01:48
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says02:39
Pence breaks with Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’01:31
Former Vice President Pence rebuked former President Trump’s assertion that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. “President Trump is wrong,” he said.Feb. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Pence breaks with Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’01:31
UP NEXT
Russia receives strong support from China in Ukraine standoff01:17
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine01:15
Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage01:27
Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue01:45
Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics02:55