Pennsylvania primary: Democratic frontrunner suffers stroke, GOP candidate surges

Democratic frontrunner John Fetterman revealed he suffered a stroke. Still in the hospital, Fetterman says he’s making a recovery but cannot attend his election night rally tomorrow. Republican Kathy Barnette is now responding to images from January 6th of her marching alongside the Proud Boys, who were arrested and indicted. Barnette says she did not enter the Capitol and has no connections to the Proud Boys.May 16, 2022