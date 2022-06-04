People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

In Georgia, Maggie Burns wanted to make her mom feel less alone in her battle against cancer. As her mother was shaving her head for chemotherapy, Maggie revealed that her head was also shaved. Minnesota firefighter Christian Worby was about to undergo a stem cell transplant when his co-workers shaved their heads to honor his bravery. Over in Indiana Elementary school, children are shaving their heads for a fundraiser to fight childhood cancer.June 4, 2022