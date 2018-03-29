Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Personal data often collected when you download apps

 

NBC News’ Jeff Rossen demonstrates how apps like Netflix, Candy Crush, and Starbucks can collect user data and what can be done to stop it.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Sacramento determined Stephon Clark's death not be in vain

Sacramento mobilizes to make Stephon Clark the #LastOne

U.S. news
Personal data often collected when you download apps
Video

Personal data often collected when you download apps

Social Media
Air Force captain's childhood in Iraq influences her career

A childhood in Iraq influences military career

U.S. news
Pulse nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World, prosecutors say

Pulse nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World, prosecutors say

U.S. news
Body found in 'shallow grave' identified as missing aspiring actress Adea Shabani

Missing person case now a homicide investigation after actress's remains identified

Crime & Courts

World News

Kim Jong Un met China's Xi. What does it mean for Trump summit?

Here's why Kim Jong Un paid a secret visit to China

World
Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since assassination bid

Malala returns to Pakistan for first time since assassination attempt

World
Air Force captain's childhood in Iraq influences her career

A childhood in Iraq influences military career

U.S. news
France honors hero who sacrificed his life in supermarket attack
Gallery

France honors hero who sacrificed his life in supermarket attack

World
China reveals visit by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
Video

China reveals visit by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

China
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Air Force captain's childhood in Iraq influences her career

A childhood in Iraq influences military career

U.S. news
Download and protect your Facebook data in just a few clicks

How to download and protect all your Facebook data

Social Media

advertisement