Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones01:43
- Now Playing
Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA01:53
- UP NEXT
Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll03:07
Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate02:07
Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest02:06
President Biden tours Hawaii wildfire devastation03:40
Biden expected to visit Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims and response teams02:07
Growing number of schools requiring students to lock away cellphones while in class02:33
4-year-old daughter of late sheriff’s deputy gets special send-off to first day of school02:23
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California, bringing powerful wind and rain05:35
Residents express heartbreak as wildfires in Washington State destroy homes01:29
13-year-old records heartfelt message on stranger’s doorbell camera02:56
Pilot accused of attacking Denver airport parking lot gate with ax01:23
Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays02:01
Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post03:17
‘Top Chef’ star still feeding Lahaina community after losing restaurant01:51
Experimental procedure improves vision of patients whose eyes were damaged, study finds02:09
Bus driver shortage fuels ‘transportation disaster’ for Kentucky school district01:57
Biden holds historic international summit at Camp David02:11
Hurricane Hilary barrelling towards southern California03:01
Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones01:43
- Now Playing
Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA01:53
- UP NEXT
Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll03:07
Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate02:07
Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest02:06
President Biden tours Hawaii wildfire devastation03:40
Play All