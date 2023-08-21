IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll

    03:07

  • Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate

    02:07

  • Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest

    02:06

  • President Biden tours Hawaii wildfire devastation

    03:40

  • Biden expected to visit Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims and response teams

    02:07

  • Growing number of schools requiring students to lock away cellphones while in class

    02:33

  • 4-year-old daughter of late sheriff’s deputy gets special send-off to first day of school

    02:23

  • Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in California, bringing powerful wind and rain

    05:35

  • Residents express heartbreak as wildfires in Washington State destroy homes

    01:29

  • 13-year-old records heartfelt message on stranger’s doorbell camera

    02:56

  • Pilot accused of attacking Denver airport parking lot gate with ax

    01:23

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

    02:01

  • Maui’s top emergency official resigns from post

    03:17

  • ‘Top Chef’ star still feeding Lahaina community after losing restaurant

    01:51

  • Experimental procedure improves vision of patients whose eyes were damaged, study finds

    02:09

  • Bus driver shortage fuels ‘transportation disaster’ for Kentucky school district

    01:57

  • Biden holds historic international summit at Camp David

    02:11

  • Hurricane Hilary barrelling towards southern California

    03:01

Nightly News

Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

01:53

The FDA has approved a Pfizer vaccine that will help protect newborn babies and infants from RSV. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren speaks with a mother who participated in the study.Aug. 21, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Remembering actor Ron Cephas Jones

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll

    03:07

  • Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate

    02:07

  • Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest

    02:06

  • President Biden tours Hawaii wildfire devastation

    03:40
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All