Philadelphia chef brings comfort food to Afghan refugees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Philadelphia chef brings comfort food to Afghan refugees01:16
UP NEXT
U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing01:54
More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado01:38
Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit01:28
Biden uncertain on voting rights legislation passage, pledges ‘to keep fighting’01:30
Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy linked to Capitol riot01:46
McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee as investigation expands01:18
What you need to know about ‘free’ Covid at-home testing01:57
Supreme Court blocks Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for private companies02:09
Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team01:30
Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 7801:46
New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting01:31
Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely02:00
Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases02:48
What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.01:40
U.S. inflation hits nearly 40-year high02:17
VP Harris on voting rights opposition: Senators should not be ‘absolved’ from responsibility01:31
North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile01:20
Squash program helping young people realize their potential01:57
How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund01:39
Philadelphia chef brings comfort food to Afghan refugees01:16
Philadelphia’s “General Tso’s” restaurant may be a Chinese take-away spot but these days some Afghan chefs can cook authentic meals for the city’s growing Afghan refugee population.Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Philadelphia chef brings comfort food to Afghan refugees01:16
UP NEXT
U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing01:54
More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado01:38
Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit01:28
Biden uncertain on voting rights legislation passage, pledges ‘to keep fighting’01:30
Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy linked to Capitol riot01:46