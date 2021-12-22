IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

01:30

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021

