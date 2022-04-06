IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

Nightly News

Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

United Airlines Captain Beau Brant has flown all over the world during his 18-year career. He’s also an accomplished musician. During layovers, he seeks out a piano to connect with others and brighten their days.April 6, 2022

    Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

