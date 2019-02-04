Nightly News

Pioneering Navy aviator given historic final salute with all-female flyover

01:47

Capt. Rosemary Mariner made history as one of the first women to fly a tactical fighter jet in 1974. She died last month from ovarian cancer and was honored at her funeral on Saturday with an all-female flyover — a first in naval history.Feb. 4, 2019

