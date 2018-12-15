PM Theresa May confronts European leaders after failing to win Brexit deal
May is failing to get the deal through Parliament-- the deal breaker is in Ireland, which will be the new land border between the U.K. and European Union. Some fear the return of a “hard border” militarized by Britain.
New Lincoln Aviator welcomes drivers with symphonic soundscape01:51
DOE investigating Title IX complaints from men who say it discriminates in support of women02:14
Southwest community undergoes cultural shift from theocracy to democracy02:16
PM Theresa May confronts European leaders after failing to win Brexit deal01:46
Family of Vermont man who died by suicide call for stricter gun laws01:19
West Coast battles massive winds and waves01:15