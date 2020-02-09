Nightly Films

Police are considering surveillance planes to deter crime. Privacy advocates have concerns. (Part 2)

01:54

With this new technology, twelve high power cameras mounted on small planes will soar more than one-mile overhead and capture everything happening in a city below. After a crime is reported to 911, authorities can zoom in on footage and see the exact location of where a crime had been committed. Advocates tell NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez it would revolutionize policing, while critics say there are major privacy concerns.Feb. 9, 2020

