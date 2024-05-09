IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man
May 9, 202401:55

    Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man

    01:55
Nightly News

Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man

01:55

Newly released police body cam video shows officers responding to a report of a disturbance in Okaloosa County, Fla. When Airman Roger Fortson opened the door with a gun by his side, a sheriff's deputy opened fire, killing Fortson. NBC News' Sam Brock reports.May 9, 2024

