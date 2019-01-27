Nightly News

Police bodycam video shows chaotic encounter at Oregon school that left parent dead

01:13

Two officers escorted a parent outside their daughter’s Oregon middle school amid a custody battle with the girl’s mother. Police say the footage shows the parent pulling out a handgun and firing twice in the struggle that ensued before officers returned fire.Jan. 27, 2019

