A stunning video captures the moments a police helicopter crashed into the water off Newport Beach, leaving one of the passengers dead. This happening just hours after a helicopter crashed into the waters off Miami Beach, Florida.Feb. 20, 2022
Basketball team remember teammate in a touching tradition
02:29
Now Playing
Police helicopter crash in Newport Beach
01:49
UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19
02:06
A War in Ukraine May Rise Prices in the U.S.
01:58
New intelligence suggests Russia has given invasion order