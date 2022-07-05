Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

Police in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and left behind when the attacker fled. Investigators checked for fingerprints, and ATF agents launched an immediate trace, based on the unique serial number on the firearm. Police from Chicago and other communities rushed in to help, along with federal agents, who joined hundreds of officers in an intensive search. Police in Highland Park tonight say they will not speculate on a motive at such an early stage of the investigation. July 5, 2022