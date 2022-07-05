IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    America’s ongoing crisis with gun violence worsens after shooting at July 4th parade

    01:21

  • Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exercise

    01:56

  • Highland Park congressman discusses the fatal July 4th parade shooting

    02:01

  • “There is much more work to do”: President Biden speaks on Highland Park Shooting

    00:48

  • Highland Park community in shock after fatal shooting at 4th of July parade

    00:48

  • State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shooting

    02:57

  • Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen

    00:34

  • Pet leasing legal in 42 states

    02:30

  • 40-year-old driver dies in Michigan airshow after truck catches on fire

    01:26

  • Russia gains ground in Eastern Ukraine

    01:56

  • Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against Trump

    01:35

  • Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaos

    02:14

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage in Jayland Walker’s fatal shooting

    03:12

  • Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits

    02:28

  • Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches

    02:14

  • New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good

    01:32

  • Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit

    01:59

  • Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man

    01:55

  • After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council

    01:57

Nightly News

Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

01:45

Police in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and left behind when the attacker fled. Investigators checked for fingerprints, and ATF agents launched an immediate trace, based on the unique serial number on the firearm. Police from Chicago and other communities rushed in to help, along with federal agents, who joined hundreds of officers in an intensive search. Police in Highland Park tonight say they will not speculate on a motive at such an early stage of the investigation. July 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    America’s ongoing crisis with gun violence worsens after shooting at July 4th parade

    01:21

  • Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exercise

    01:56

  • Highland Park congressman discusses the fatal July 4th parade shooting

    02:01

  • “There is much more work to do”: President Biden speaks on Highland Park Shooting

    00:48

  • Highland Park community in shock after fatal shooting at 4th of July parade

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All