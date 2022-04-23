IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  California town leads the electric car revolution

  Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence

  Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes

  Fire season begins with nearly one million acres torched

    Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting

    Ukrainian President's surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday

  President Zelenskyy says he will meet with U.S. top officials Sunday

  Utah community helps fund and build wheelchair accessible wing for disabled teenager

  Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory

  Florida Gov DeSantis signs law revoking Disney's special tax status

  Audio reveals McCarthy said he would advise Trump to step down after Jan. 6

  Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires across West Coast

  Migrants say treatment of Ukrainians at U.S.-Mexico border illustrates double standard

  The future of electric vehicle charging? Tech company tests roads for wireless charging

  President Macron faces far-right Le Pen in critical French election test

  Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English 

  Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals

  13 survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million

  Video shows Mike Tyson punching passenger aboard flight

  What we know about parachute demonstration that triggered Capitol evacuation

Nightly News

Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting

A sniper shot more than 100 rounds into the capital’s Van Ness neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police believe the suspect killed himself in a 5th-floor apartment as authorities found at least six guns, ammo, and a sniper’s tripod. Police are now looking at a video posted on the 4chan message board, hoping to find a motive into the shooting.April 23, 2022

    Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday

