Police looking for generous kid who sent $10 from piggy bank

Police in Hollywood, Florida are on the lookout for a generous kid who sent them $10 and a note of thanks, “from my piggy bank to you.” The department wants to show their gratitude for the meaningful gift.Dec. 23, 2021
