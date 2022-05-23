IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concern

    01:38

  • Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.

    03:35

  • Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

    02:29

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

    02:17

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

    01:29

  • Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s Influence

    02:03

  • Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwave

    01:38

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

    01:27

  • President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visit

    01:49

  • First shipment of baby formula from Europe arrives in the U.S.

    02:39

  • Fears on Wall Street after week of historic losses

    02:31

  • Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

    00:50

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • January 6 committee in talks with former Trump AG Bill Barr

    00:57

  • Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York City

    01:43

  • First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes place

    01:22

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02

  • Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

    02:44

Nightly News

Police looking for suspect in unprovoked subway shooting

01:43

An urgent search is underway in New York City for the suspect police say randomly shot and killed a subway rider. The attack was unprovoked and in broad daylight. The victim was 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, the son of Mexican immigrants and an NYU graduate working at Goldman Sachs headed to Sunday brunch. Crime rates in New York are up 40 percent, and transit crimes are over 60 percent, according to the NYPD. This comes as Mayor Eric Adams struggles to fulfill his campaign promise to reduce crime.May 23, 2022

