Police officer shown pulling gun out on kids in viral video

 

The officer is captured drawing his revolver as six children scream profanities at him in a heated exchange outside an El Paso recreational center.

U.S. News

'Miracle' baby found safe in Montana forest after being buried alive

U.S. news
Where does Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court pick, stand on abortion?

Supreme Court
Judge rejects Trump admin's plea for indefinite family detentions

U.S. news
Report that U.S. suppressed breastfeeding resolution shocks advocates

Health news
Shark attacks California Instagram model in Bahamas

U.S. news

World News

Rescued Thai soccer players on road to recovery in hospital
Asia
An Israeli shell killed Amr Samour in Gaza, even though he wasn't a protester

A widow and father grieve after Israeli shell kills farmer in field

World
Pompeo shrugs off North Korea’s ‘gangster’ comment, claims progress
North Korea
Report that U.S. suppressed breastfeeding resolution shocks advocates

Health news
Elon Musk's rescue sub arrived in Thailand

Tech News
