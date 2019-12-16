Police search for more suspects in murder of teen college student

A 13-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder and other crimes in the killing of Tessa Majors, who was the victim of what police called a “robbery gone wrong” in Morningside Park. Majors’ family, meanwhile, is outraged after Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said on a radio show on Sunday that Majors had gone to the park to buy marijuana. Mullins later apologized for his comments.