  • First image captured of black hole at center of Milky Way

  • Federal agents focus on catching crypto criminals and scammers

    Police search of HBCU lacrosse team bus sparks accusations of racial profiling

    Surveying Southern border surge from the air as the future of Title 42 in flux

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

  • January 6 committee subpoenas House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and 4 others

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

  • White House faces pressure as baby formula shortage worsens

  • Homes burn in fast moving Southern California brush fire

  • Kids learn how to fish and more from inspiring Florida program

  • High-tech female crash test dummies could improve car safety. Why aren't they in use?

  • New report shows devastating details of past Indigenous boarding schools

  • Air traffic controller guides passenger to land plane after medical emergency

  • New video released in capture of Alabama fugitive Casey White

  • Ukrainian forces say they’re gaining ground near Kharkiv

  • Senate fails to pass bill codifying Roe v. Wade

  • Biden focusing on struggling farmers in new push to beat inflation

  • As gas prices reach another all-time record, Biden insists inflation will be his ‘top domestic priority’

  • Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the run

  • Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply

Police search of HBCU lacrosse team bus sparks accusations of racial profiling

Members of the women’s lacrosse team at Delaware State University, an HBCU, were stopped on the way back from a match. The officers searched their luggage and some on the team saying they were victims of racial profiling. During the search, no drugs were found. Delaware Governor John Carney is calling the incident “concerning, upsetting and disappointing.”May 12, 2022

