Police sources say they are investigating if Jussie Smollett staged attack against him

Police sources say they are investigating if Jussie Smollett staged attack against him01:37
Chicago police are now investigating if the “Empire” actor paid two men to stage an alleged attack on him, saying information from two men who were later released “shifted the trajectory of the investigation.” Smollett’s attorneys denied any suggestion that he played a role in the alleged attack.
Where to find ‘America’s Best Caviar?’ Try Kentucky.01:46
Growing movement uses power of music in Alzheimer’s treatment02:17
Armed volunteers train in hopes of protecting parishioners from potential attacks02:11
Inside Ukraine’s heated battle against Russian-backed separatists01:56
As victory over ISIS in Syria draws near, what happens to foreign fighters?01:18
California AG planning ‘imminent’ legal challenge to Trump’s border wall national emergency01:53