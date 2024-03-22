Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital

Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis03:26
Gunmen attack concert hall near Moscow, killing dozens02:13
- Now Playing
Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital01:39
- UP NEXT
Migrants seen tearing down barrier at border01:25
Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'01:28
House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act00:52
Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville01:27
As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash01:30
Scandal rocks Major League Baseball at start of season01:34
Historic transplant of pig's kidney into human is successful01:34
Some Americans make it out of Haiti after weeks of turmoil01:32
U.S. introduces Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N.01:34
Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho01:55
New memorial marks the enslavement of millions of Black people04:20
Two aviation mishaps under federal investigation01:37
Landmark lawsuit accuses Apple of anticompetitive conduct to lock in users, protect profits02:13
Hospital staffers reportedly investigated for alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records01:34
Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman01:09
Town divided over migrant influx02:41
Appeals court hears arguments on controversial Texas immigration law02:17
Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis03:26
Gunmen attack concert hall near Moscow, killing dozens02:13
- Now Playing
Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital01:39
- UP NEXT
Migrants seen tearing down barrier at border01:25
Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'01:28
House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act00:52
Play All