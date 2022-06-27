IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Serena Williams set to play in round one of Wimbledon

    01:16

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

    04:34

  • Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

    01:51

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    02:04

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

    02:13

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

    02:13

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

    01:45

  • President Biden signs bipartisan gun bill into law

    01:49

  • How abortion access has changed already in many states

    02:58

  • President Biden heads to Germany while Americans respond to Roe v Wade being overturned

    03:00

  • Protests erupt for second straight day after Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade

    01:54

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Full coverage

    13:49

  • Trigger states immediately enact anti-abortion law

    03:05

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

Nightly News

Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

02:35

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some states are immediately enacting trigger laws while other states are strengthening access to abortion. Many abortion rights supporters are trying to block bans from taking effect in over half a dozen states, including Louisiana, where one judge temporarily halted the state’s trigger law. Further, new polling data suggested that the ruling is not in sync with public opinion across the nation.June 27, 2022

  • Serena Williams set to play in round one of Wimbledon

    01:16

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

    04:34

  • Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

    01:51

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All