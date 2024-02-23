IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling
Feb. 23, 2024

Political fallout from Alabama frozen embryo ruling

Reproductive rights are in the political spotlight as President Biden and Republicans respond to the Alabama frozen embryo ruling. Nikki Haley, for one, said she believed that embryos are babies but later said she was not saying she agreed with the Alabama ruling. President Biden said the ruling was a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. NBC's Dasha Burns reports.Feb. 23, 2024

