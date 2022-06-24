Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

Ahead of the midterms, Democrats are hoping the Supreme Court’s ruling will shuffle the political deck, and they plan to emphasize the court ruling through the summer and fall. But Democrats face historic headwinds with rising inflation and high gas prices as well. The high court’s decision was a milestone for the conservative movement. But will Republican lawmakers face backlash? Or can this lead to a strengthened movement banning abortion at the federal level?June 24, 2022