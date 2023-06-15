IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Politics and education clash as Texas district sees teachers leave

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Southside Blooms bringing flowers and opportunity to Chicago's vacant lots

    01:29

  • American couple found dead in Mexico hotel room

    01:40

  • Shooting erupts near Denver Nuggets championship parade

    02:09

  • EU takes major steps towards regulating AI

    01:40

  • Buffalo couple reunites in South Korea with strangers they took in during blizzard

    01:32

  • New results show vaccine could help fight brain cancer

    02:15

  • San Francisco's Westfield leaving amid city's changing economy

    01:57

  • New details on Amazon jungle plane crash and children who survived

    01:32

  • AG Garland defends special counsel in Trump indictment

    03:42

  • Daniel Penny indicted in Jordan Neely death on NYC subway

    01:01

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment in classified documents case

    05:00

  • Georgia peaches in short supply this season due to climate change

    01:47

  • Rising insurance rates price Floridians out of home ownership

    02:38

  • Politicians react to Trump’s 37-count indictment

    02:44

  • New child labor laws in Iowa draws mixed reaction

    03:01

  • Underground Erie Canal boat tour turns deadly in Western New York

    01:28

  • Family finds 1,000,000 pennies inside late father’s home

    01:28

Nightly News

Politics and education clash as Texas district sees teachers leave

03:04

As school districts grapple with teacher shortages, NBC News’ Antonia Hylton takes us to a Texas town where frustrations over banned books, restrictions on race and identity lessons have contributed to a 40 percent increase in staff resignations and retirements.June 15, 2023

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Politics and education clash as Texas district sees teachers leave

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Southside Blooms bringing flowers and opportunity to Chicago's vacant lots

    01:29

  • American couple found dead in Mexico hotel room

    01:40

  • Shooting erupts near Denver Nuggets championship parade

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All