Nightly News

Pompeo makes first visit to Saudi Arabia since CIA report on Khashoggi killing

01:52

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia, making his first visit since the CIA assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Jan. 13, 2019

  • U.S. birth rate is at lowest level in three decades

    01:30

  • Massive teacher strike looms at nation’s second-largest school district

    01:34

  • Legendary astronaut Peggy Whitson inspires the next generation of space explorers

    01:53

  • Mattress recycling saves money, creates jobs and is environmentally friendly

    01:47

  • Concerns mount with Brexit vote days away and no deal in sight

    01:04

  • New details on Jayme Closs kidnapping as suspect’s neighbor speaks

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All