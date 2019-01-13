Pompeo makes first visit to Saudi Arabia since CIA report on Khashoggi killing

Pompeo makes first visit to Saudi Arabia since CIA report on Khashoggi killing01:52
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia, making his first visit since the CIA assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
U.S. birth rate is at lowest level in three decades01:30
Massive teacher strike looms at nation’s second-largest school district01:34
Legendary astronaut Peggy Whitson inspires the next generation of space explorers01:53
Mattress recycling saves money, creates jobs and is environmentally friendly01:47
Concerns mount with Brexit vote days away and no deal in sight01:04
New details on Jayme Closs kidnapping as suspect’s neighbor speaks01:13