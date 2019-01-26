Nightly News

Pompeo urges world to ‘pick a side’ as Venezuela crisis escalates



The secretary of state urged action at a tense UN Security Council meeting to address the unfolding political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, backed by the U.S., was named interim president by parliament, an action slammed by President Nicolás Maduro as an American-orchestrated coup.Jan. 26, 2019

