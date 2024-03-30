IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pope Francis commences Easter weekend amid health concerns
March 30, 2024

Nightly News

Pope Francis commences Easter weekend amid health concerns

01:17

Pope Francis presided over a nearly two-hour-long vigil to commence Easter weekend amid ongoing health concerns. The 87-year-old canceled his Friday appearance at the Roman Colosseum for the Way of the Cross as the Vatican said they wanted to preserve his health ahead of the weekend. The Pope battled colds and respiratory challenges throughout the winter. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports.March 30, 2024

