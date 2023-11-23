IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza

    01:58

  • Mexican American winemakers with Napa Valley roots celebrated in the industry

    02:27

  • Mississippi family outraged after loved one's burial before they were notified of his killing

    03:02

  • Weight loss and diabetes medications usage skyrocketing

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Record number of passengers flying this Thanksgiving

    02:20

  • FBI investigating fiery vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    03:40

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57

  • Israel and Hamas near hostage deal

    03:25

  • Sam Altman goes to Microsoft after ouster, OpenAI employees threaten to quit

    01:53

  • Rosalynn Carter remembered as mental health advocate and trailblazing first lady

    02:09

  • Youngest D1 head coach leads UNC-Chapel Hill to national championship win

    01:29

  • Speed is a top factor in Dallas traffic deaths. Can road design make a difference?

    03:15

  • Inside the DOT operations center as Thanksgiving travel rush underway

    02:29

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

    02:49

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

    03:41

Nightly News

Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza

01:56

Pope Francis met separately with the families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shares more on the meeting as the Pope pleads for peace.Nov. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • 50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza

    01:58

  • Mexican American winemakers with Napa Valley roots celebrated in the industry

    02:27

  • Mississippi family outraged after loved one's burial before they were notified of his killing

    03:02

  • Weight loss and diabetes medications usage skyrocketing

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Record number of passengers flying this Thanksgiving

    02:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All