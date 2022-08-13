IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Possible legal fallout following the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lagos

02:40

The newly unsealed search warrant revealed the FBI was looking for documents connected to potential violations of statutes that make it illegal to destroy, conceal or unlawfully remove government materials, as well as making it a crime to take national defense information under the Espionage Act. NBC News’ Maura Barrett speaks with two legal experts on opposing sides of the political spectrum about any potential consequences the former President could face.Aug. 13, 2022

