Nightly News

Potential 'severe' flu season ahead, CDC director warns as cases rise

01:44

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warns that flu and covid cases may rise to dangerous levels this winter as a poll suggests less people will get shots this season. NBC News' Miguel Almaguer reports on the message from health officials on avoiding another potentially dark winter.Oct. 13, 2022

