Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit

New York authorities are cracking down on crypto mining, denying an air permit for a power plant they say generates electricity mainly for mining bitcoin. The state cited concerns about climate change amid a community outcry. Last June, NBC News looked at the Greenidge Generation Plant on Seneca lake, which was closed permanently but resurrected six years later by a private equity firm installing thousands of power-guzzling computer servers mining bitcoin. Governor Hochul now faces the critical decision on whether to sign the nation’s first partial moratorium on new crypto mining powered by fossil fuels.July 2, 2022