Power shift in Washington as Pelosi elected speaker and Democrats take the House

02:02

The shift ushers in a divided government amid a partial government shutdown. Democrats are planning more investigations into President Trump as Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells NBC News she’s not ruling out impeachment.Jan. 3, 2019

  • Navy SEAL to face court martial for premeditated murder of teenage ISIS fighter

    00:59

  • Authorities release new surveillance video and a sketch of the suspect wanted for killing a 7-year-old

    01:30

  • Apple says trade war with China is slowing sales, sends markets tumbling

    01:25

  • 116th Congress is the most diverse in history

    01:47

  • Dance group brings joy to girls in wheelchairs

    01:14

