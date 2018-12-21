Powerful East Coast storm brings cancellations and delays throughout the country

Powerful East Coast storm brings cancellations and delays throughout the country01:14
From toppled trees and power outages in New Jersey to dramatic flooding along the Connecticut coast, holiday travelers have experienced plenty of headaches in and out of New York City airports.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker adds a new twist to the classic ballet02:07
This Chicago neighborhood is using art to bring the community together01:35
El Chapo reduced to tears after 7-year-old twin daughters visit court01:47
Outrage after high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match01:32
Two arrested after drone brought busy British airport to a standstill01:23
How the government shutdown impacts everyday Americans01:24