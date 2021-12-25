Powerful James Webb Telescope set to launch on Christmas morning
The James Webb Telescope, vastly more powerful than its predecessor Hubble, will circle the sun in a yearly orbit a million miles wider than ours. Scientists will use the sheer power of the telescope to zoom in on planets we couldn’t reach before now and search for life.Dec. 25, 2021
