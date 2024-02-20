IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers
Feb. 20, 202402:03

  • Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures

    02:00

  • Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures

    02:00

  • Minnesota community mourns after three first responders were killed

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    New Met museum exhibit celebrates the Harlem Renaissance

    02:19

  • Alarming new warnings about Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:51

  • New Met museum exhibit celebrates the Harlem Renaissance

    02:19

  • Biden admin. slows push on EPA plans for automakers to cut back on car emissions

    01:49

  • Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death

    02:09

  • Houthi rebels claim they shot down U.S. military drone off Yemen

    00:53

  • Legacy of ‘Valentine’s Day Bandit’ lives on in Maine community

    02:13

  • Joel Osteen holds first Sunday service at Lakewood Church since shooting

    01:50

  • Cameras offer rare glimpse into lives of polar bears as they grapple with less sea ice

    02:22

  • Heavier vehicles on U.S. roadways putting strain on guardrails during crashes, study finds

    02:38

  • Police identify 2 victims found fatally shot in University of Colorado - Colorado Springs dorm

    01:23

  • Nikki Haley ramps up attacks on Trump over Russia ahead of South Carolina GOP primary

    02:08

  • Tens of millions under flood alerts on West Coast

    00:57

  • 2 police officers, 1 paramedic killed in MN while responding to domestic abuse report

    02:18

  • Kate Snow to step down as Sunday’s NBC Nightly News anchor after 8+ years

    00:57

  • Public works employees sort through mountains of recycling to find woman’s anniversary ring

    02:46

Nightly News

Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers

02:03

About 35 million people are under flood watches in California, as another round of storms sweeps across the region. The rain is creating dangerous conditions for travelers, particularly in Santa Barbara County. NBC News' Liz Kreutz has more.Feb. 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures

    02:00

  • Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures

    02:00

  • Minnesota community mourns after three first responders were killed

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    New Met museum exhibit celebrates the Harlem Renaissance

    02:19

  • Alarming new warnings about Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    02:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All